Tucson cyclist recovering after being hit by truck in Show Low race

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Seven cyclists were hit, and six remain in the hospital after a driver ran into them during a bike race in Show Low last Saturday.

Patrick Darnell, one of the participants, is from Tucson and has been an avid cyclist for 7 years and participates in races like the one in Show Low multiple times per year.

Now, he is in a Phoenix area hospital after being hit by the truck.

Darnell is a father of two kids and is married to his wife Beth, who has been by his bedside every day as he rests and recovers from his injuries.

"He's doing well, considering what happened and what he went through," Beth Darnell said.

Patrick is dealing with multiple injuries to his upper body and will be in physical therapy for a few weeks once he leaves the hospital.

"He's a mess, there's no other way of saying it. He could be worse, so that's always… he could be worse," said Beth.

However, according to doctors, there is optimism that he will make a full recovery.

Jim Volkenant, another cyclist who was nearly hit himself, recounts his close encounter during the race.

"The one thing I noticed when I saw the vehicle coming back at me, was that a full bicycle wheel was completely lodged in front of the grill of the car and that was the only thing that I noticed," said Volkenant.

He says the truck just barely missed him by a foot.

While Beth continues to pray for her husband and stay by his side, she's also thinking about the other cyclists involved.

"Some of them are, I imagine, a lot worse than Patrick is, and I keep thinking of them and hoping everybody comes through and just be safe, share the road," said Darnell.

The driver of the truck, Shawn Michael Chock, was shot by police as he tried to flee the scene.

Chock is recovering in the hospital while police try to figure out a motive for the crash.