Pima County Sheriff’s Department to get body cameras after included in new budget

TUCSON(KVOA) -- The Pima County Sheriff's Department will now be joining the many law enforcement agencies in our community to get body cameras.

On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved a budget that included body cameras for the department.

Sheriff Chris Nanos, who advocated for the cameras, said getting cameras is part of adapting to the times.

The new budget would give body cameras to every deputy and corrections officer with the PCSD.

"So it helps the department and the community by being more transparent," Nanos said. "My deputies would tell you that they want the cameras as much as the community does."

Sheriff Nanos says it is also helpful to have in case his deputies are involved in any incidents in question.

"They believe that they do their job as I believe they do their job 99.9 percent of the time just spot on," Nanos said. "They do a great job out there. Every now and again something might happen but they want to be able to show the community that when there are these accusations, something that happens. They want to be able to show the community why that event took place."

Ricky Garcia Vice Chair of the Pima County Deputy Sheriff's Association says they are also in favor of the cameras, especially since it is a tool that gives the public extra eyes on every event.

"The biggest challenge is that when video surfaces to the media or to social media we're only seeing what the person wants us to see," Garcia said. "Rather than the entire incident in itself. So with the body warn cameras you're going to be able to see what transpires from the beginning all the way to the end."

Garcia says the body cameras could be implemented by the end of 2021.

