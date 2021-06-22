Walnut Fire evacuations to remain in place overnight

Walnut Fire evacuations to remain in place overnightUpdated
DRAGOON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Walnut Fire, currently burning in Cochise County, has prompted evacuations for those in the area.
Those evacuations will remain in place overnight, according to Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Re-evaluation will take place in the morning for further action.
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire issued a GO status for residents living in the area of Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road and Triangle T Roads on Tuesday.
The American Red Cross had set up an evacuation and cooling center at Benson High School located at 360 S. Patagonia St., however, it is currently on standby. Volunteers are ready to re-open if needed.
Those in need of assistance should contact 1-800-842-7349, option 2.
Deputies will remain in the area over night for security purposes.
According to a tweet shared by Cochise County, I-10 has reopened at least one lane for both directions since the fire closure. Dragoon Road has also re-open.
Motorists are advised to remain cautious in the area as crews continue to work the fire.
The Walnut Fire has grown to 6,800 acres and is zero percent contained.
