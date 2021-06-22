Tucson Police Department receives donation of ADE’s

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department received a generous donation of AED's on Tuesday.

TPD was given 25 AED's or automated external defibrillators.

This donation was from the Local Chapter of 100+ Women Who Care and the Steven M. Gootter Foundation.

A TPD spokesperson said this equipment gives them the opportunity to save more lives.

"When we get a call through 911 that someone may have suffered a cardiac event, that's of course when seconds count," Chief Chris Magnus of TPD said. "Both police and fire are dispatched at the same time. This means, whoever gets there first, in many cases it is the police, can begin life saving efforts right away, especially because we have these ADE's in our vehicle, and because our officers are trained in CPR."