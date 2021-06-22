Tucson mayor, council seal the deal on raising water rates

TUCSON (KVOA) - Water rates will go up for Tucson Water customers living outside of city limits.

The mayor and city council unanimously passed a differential rate for people in unincorporated Pima County.

They landed on a 10 percent tiered increase which will be effective December 1.

According to the city, nearly one-third of users are unincorporated. A report from Tucson's director of water said unincorporated customers use 43 percent more water per month on average than those in city limits.

The mayor hopes the decision will help in the city's efforts to conserve resources.



"As the stewards of our water utility and water resources, mayor and council is responsible to make the best decisions available to be able to preserve the water resources not just for now, not just for our residences not, but into the future," the mayor said. "As the vice mayor said earlier, a city without water doesn't exist."

Eight other large cities in Arizona including Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe all charge differential rates for unincorporated customers.

These range from 10 percent in Flagstaff to 50 percent in Phoenix.