Reid Park Zoo taking extra measures to keep animals cool

TUCSON (KVOA) - Reid Park Zoo is making sure animals are staying cool during this excessive heat.

Zoo employees explained that they are taking extra measures to provide heat relief to all animals, including installing coolers, air conditioning units, misters and pools.

The zoo is also making ice popsicles filled with different types of foods for the animals.

"We want everybody to know we take really great care of the animals," Animal Care Supervisor Rebecca Edwards said. "We are always thinking about their welfare and wellness, and so providing them with areas to be cool, whether its shade or misters or giving them fun ice treats is really important."

The zoo said there are some animals that do enjoy laying out in the sun, such as elephants, lions and tapirs.