The Tokyo Olympics officially kick off in one month!

The games, already postponed by a year due to COVID-19, are expected to be held with strict anti-contagion measures.

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for the Olympics amid public concerns over the Coronavirus.

As for domestic spectators, organizers have put a cap of 50% of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people.

The games' opening ceremony is on July 23rd.