Olympic games 30 days out as IOC decides who can be there

The journey on the road to the Olympics grows shorter, the Tokyo games officially kick off in one month.

With 30 days now to go organizers have announced just what access fans will have at venues for the various Olympic events.

Already postponed by a year due to Covid-19, the games are expected to be held with strict anti-coronavirus measures and while some fans will be allowed at the events the size of those crowds will be tightly controlled.

International spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan for the Olympics amid public concerns over the coronavirus. As for spectators from Japan, organizers have put a cap of 50 percent of venue capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 people.

The decision came at an online meeting between the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the games organizing committee.

In their latest meeting, they also agreed to hold the five-party talks again if there are surges in coronavirus infections or a sudden increase in the strain on Japan's medical systems.

Some of the actions they will consider include the possibility of having no spectators at all at the games.

Organizers say they will have to reallocate tickets because they have sold more than 50 percent of capacity for some venues.

The games' opening ceremony is on July 23rd.