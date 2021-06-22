CWS: Jack Leiter’s 15 Ks not enough in NC St.’s 1-0 win over Vandy
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt.
Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the evening with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3.
Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171.
COLLEGE WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE
Saturday, June 19
- Game 1: North Carolina State 10, #9 Stanford 4
- Game 2: #4 Vanderbilt 7, #5 Arizona 6
Sunday, June 20
- Game 3: Virginia 6, #3 Tennessee 0
- Game 4: #7 Mississippi State 2, #2 Texas 1
Monday, June 21
- Game 5: Stanford 14, #5 Arizona 5 (Arizona eliminated)
- Game 6: North Carolina State 1, #4 Vanderbilt 0
Tuesday, June 22
- Game 7: #3 Tennessee vs. #2 Texas | 11 a.m. | ESPNU
- Game 8: Virginia vs. #7 Mississippi State | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Wednesday, June 23
- Stanford vs. #4 Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, June 24
- Game 10: 4 p.m. | ESPN2
Friday, June 25
- Game 11: 11 a.m. | ESPN2
- Game 12: 4 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, June 26
- Game 13: 11 a.m. | ESPN (if necessary)
- Game 14: 4 p.m. | ESPN2 (if necessary)
CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)
- Game 1: 4 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2
- Game 2: 4 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN
- Game 3: 4 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)
