CWS: Jack Leiter’s 15 Ks not enough in NC St.’s 1-0 win over Vandy

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt.

Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the evening with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3.

Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171.

COLLEGE WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: North Carolina State 10, #9 Stanford 4

Game 2: #4 Vanderbilt 7, #5 Arizona 6

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Virginia 6, #3 Tennessee 0

Game 4: #7 Mississippi State 2, #2 Texas 1

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Stanford 14, #5 Arizona 5 (Arizona eliminated)

Game 6: North Carolina State 1, #4 Vanderbilt 0

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: #3 Tennessee vs. #2 Texas | 11 a.m. | ESPNU

Game 8: Virginia vs. #7 Mississippi State | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Wednesday, June 23

Stanford vs. #4 Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Friday, June 25

Game 11: 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Game 12: 4 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 26

Game 13: 11 a.m. | ESPN (if necessary)

Game 14: 4 p.m. | ESPN2 (if necessary)

CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)

Game 1: 4 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2

Game 2: 4 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN

Game 3: 4 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)

