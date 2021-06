DoorDash and Albertsons, one of the nation's largest grocers that include Safeway, have partnered on same-day grocery delivery.

The national partnership will give DoorDash users access to 40,000 grocery items and have them delivered in an hour.

To celebrate, DoorDash is launching its first-ever digital gaming experience, called "in the bag."

It gives users the chance to play and score savings on future grocery orders.