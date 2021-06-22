Alamo Fire grows, burns 7,501 acres since Sunday

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Alamo Fire, which began Sunday, is burning on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

New details show that the fire has grown and consumed 7,501 acres as of Tuesday.

The Alamo Fire began just 10 miles southwest of Nogales, Ariz., and has been growing in both Coronado National Forest and parts of Mexico since Sunday.

According to a tweet, 4,953 acres are burning in the Coronado National Forest.

Alamo Fire is at 7,501 acres with 4,953 acres on the Coronado NF. Firefighters and air resources were able to contain a spot fire east of Walker Canyon at 4 acres. Resources completed burnout operations in Walker, Peña Blanca, and Alamo Canyons. — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) June 23, 2021

A spot fire east of the Walker Canyon that was burning four acres was able to be contained by firefighters and air resources.