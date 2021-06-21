UK study suggests COVID-19 survivors may suffer a loss of gray matter and other brain tissue over time

A concerning new study suggests COVID-19 may lead to loss of brain tissue.

British researchers examined brain images from nearly 400 COVID-19 patients, both before and after they were infected.

They saw "significant" loss of gray matter in several areas of the brain, including the parts related to taste.

They did not see this in the scans of the 388 people who made up the control group.

It's important to note that this study has not been peer-reviewed, nor has it been published in a medical journal.

Most of the COVID-19 survivors had only mild to moderate symptoms, or no symptoms at all.

15 of the patients had been hospitalized.