Two national forests to close to public due to extreme risk of wildfires

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KVOA) - If you had any plans to head up to Northern Arizona to catch some slightly cooler temperatures, you might need to rethink those.

Two national forests will close to visitors beginning Wednesday morning.

Due to the extreme risk of wildfires, Coconino and Kaibab National Forest will be completely closed to visitors.

Full #forest closure for the Kaibab N.F. to begin Wednesday morning, June 23 at 8 am. Details at https://t.co/Kv2EXRrp1P. Stay tuned to the KNF Alerts & Notices at https://t.co/YrqlWyIyEK and for emergency evacuations at https://t.co/1LGRm1PXCI. #Stage3 #ForestClosure @KaibabNF pic.twitter.com/Q8IzXFsKyr — Kaibab NF (@KaibabNF) June 21, 2021

The closure will stay in effect until forest officials see enough rain that will greatly reduce the risk of wildfires and until hot and dry weather conditions aren't forecasted.