Tucson ties reported among victims who were struck by truck during bicycle race in Show Low

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (KVOA) - At least one Tucson cyclist has been identified as a victim of Saturday's incident where a truck reportedly struck multiple people participating in a race in Show Low.

According to 12 News, six cyclists, over the age of 55, are in critical condition after being hit by a Black Super Duty Ford F150 during the event.

A local bicycle shop that had a team that participated in the race reported that at least one Tucson cyclist was injured in the incident.

The Associated Press reported that the suspect who struck the cyclists fled the scene and was shot by the police. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Shawn Michael Chock, apparently has a criminal history of driving intoxicated.

Chock is still hospitalized and in stable condition as of Monday. However, 12 News stated that the six cyclists were transported to Summit Healthcare. Two of the six were transferred to Flagstaff Medical Center. A separate cyclist was transported by air to the medical center, according to 12 News.

The cyclists are in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.