Tucson native makes cross country bike trip for the second time, over 40 years later

TUCSON (KVOA) - In 1980, two best friends from Tucson in their 20s made a cross-country bike trip from Tucson to Bangor, Maine.

Now, 41 years later, one of those friends is making the cross-country trip back to Tucson.

It is a bike ride well over 1,000 miles from Longmont, Colo. to the Old Pueblo and Curtis Jones has already begun.

"We were strong and young," said Jones. "But, it was a wonderful trip we camped out sometimes, stayed in hotels sometimes. So that was that trip."

At 64 years old, Curtis Jones reminisces on the trip he made before.

Now, making another long-distance trek that has already inspired so many.

Jones is averaging 65 to 70 miles per day.

He calls this trip his "Mindfulness Ride."

"It's an experience where you always learn how to live in the now, and not live in the future all the time," said Jones. "I realized that I had been living in the future all the time, and what better than a bicycle trip where you're in the middle of nowhere for nine hours, to be able to enjoy it, enjoy the experience now, and not, not be thinking about the future because if you do, it'll drive you crazy."

It hasn't been the easiest trip, Jones said, "when there's a high-pressure system over and the temperatures are around 115."

But, time and time again it has proven to be worth it.

"My bicycle broke down and a construction guy came by, threw my bike in the back of his pickup, and took me to a bike shop and I'm like 'oh my God," said Jones. "Then yesterday I get caught in the storm, it was unbelievable 40 miles an hour winds, I can't even stay on the road, sand trucks driving by me, sand spearing on me. I pull into a waste management site, and a guy there says, I'm going to take him to town, you're not riding that last mile, you will probably die. And, he took me to this hotel."

He says these were angels coming in to his life.

You might be wondering what about Curtis's friend who made the trip with him all of those years ago?

"If everything goes as planned, my last night will be Oracle, and so it's only 45 minutes to the side of Tucson," said Jones. "At that point, he'll ride with me."

Here is a fun fact about Curtis, he is a member of the first graduating class of Sabino High School.

Curtis is expected to finish his journey and arrive in Tucson on June 28.