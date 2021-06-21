Tucson Business Owners gather against $15 wage increase in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A voter initiative to raise the minimum wage in Tucson to $15 has several local business owners outraged.

Currently, Arizona's minimum wage is $12.15 an hour.

Monday night, business leaders throughout Southern Arizona met up at Union Public House to band together against raising the minimum wage increase in Tucson to $15 dollars by 2025.

"We came as a group of Tucson business owners to basically make a message to advocate for the city of Tucson and for unincorporated Pima County to say no to the proposed minimum wage increase that would happen for just the city of Tucson," Grant Kreuger, Vice President of Tucson Business Owners Inc. said.

The voter initiative still needs more signatures before it's presented to Tucson City Council. Councilman Steve Kozachik says that if it does go through, he'll show his support.

"One of the major costs of doing business is doing recruitment and retention. Their primary concern was... So this may be a little more money to pay upfront, but as long as it will help us to keep employees in the long haul and not have to go and do the rehiring again the retraining again then we're all in," Kozachik said. "So, I know there is going to be some push back, but by and large that's the message I got and that's the reason I'm supportive."

Those behind the voter initiative are hoping to get 30,000 signatures from registered voters by November.