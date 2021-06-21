Person dies of suspected heat-related illness after hiking in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Authorities are asking the public to rethink any plans to go hiking in these temperatures.

An Ohio resident on a backpacking trip to the Grand Canyon died of a suspected heat-related illness over the weekend.

Park officials said 53-year-old Michelle Meder was hiking down a rocky trail amid a heatwave. They said she became disoriented and later unconscious.

The park is working with the local medical examiner's office on an exact cause of death.

The temperature at Phantom Ranch, located at the bottom of the Grand Canyon hit 115 degrees on Sunday, tying the previous record for the day.