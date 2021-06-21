No. 5 Wildcats face Pac-12 rival Stanford in Elimination game

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Baseball head coach Jay Johnson has kept who he will start on the mound close to the vest this post-season.

The Wildcats have gone with Garrett Irvin as their No. 2 starter in the first two rounds of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Irvin was dynamite in the regional round, tossing a complete-game shutout at Grand Canyon. He was not as good in the Super Regional against Mississippi, allowing seven runs in just over an inning.

Irvin was also very good in his Saturday night appearance at Stanford earlier this season. He pitched seven strong innings (2 ER 5 H) in a 20-2 win over the Cardinal.

We don't know if he'll start on Monday when the Wildcats face the Cardinal in an Elimination game at 11 a.m. We do know Stanford will throw Alex Williams and Williams was dynamite in his Pac-12 Sunday afternoon appearance against UA.

The lefty shutout the Wildcats over six innings, allowing just three hits with six strikeouts. Stanford won 8-2 to take two of three from Arizona.

The winner gets to come back on Wednesday to face the loser of Monday night's winner's bracket game between North Carolina State and Vanderbilt.

The College World Series has been played in Omaha, Nebraska since 1950 (Photo courtesy: NCAA/MGN)

SCHEDULE

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: North Carolina State 10, #9 Stanford 4

Game 2: #4 Vanderbilt 7, #5 Arizona 6

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Virginia 6, #3 Tennessee 0

Game 4: #7 Mississippi State 2, #2 Texas 1

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Stanford vs. #5 Arizona | 11 a.m. | ESPNU

Game 6: North Carolina State vs. #4 Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: #3 Tennessee vs. #2 Texas | 11 a.m. | ESPNU

Game 8: Virginia vs. #7 Mississippi State | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: 4 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Friday, June 25

Game 11: 11 a.m. | ESPN2

Game 12: 4 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 26

Game 13: 11 a.m. | ESPN (if necessary)

Game 14: 4 p.m. | ESPN2 (if necessary)

CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)

Game 1: 4 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2

Game 2: 4 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN

Game 3: 4 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)

