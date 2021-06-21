New York woman received 150 Amazon packages she did not order

NEW YORK (CNN) - What do you do when you're swamped with Amazon packages that you were not supposed to receive in the first place?

A woman in New York faced that conundrum after this happened at her house.

She received more than 150 boxes of children's mask brackets that were supposed to be delivered somewhere else.

Jillian Cannan said the first packages arrived earlier this month and they kept coming day after day.

Amazon initially couldn't figure out what went wrong, so she was told to keep the packages.

Cannan, who owns a creative studio, decided to put those brackets to good use.

She and her business partner turned some of them into mask kits for the patients at a local children's hospital.

Cannan is hoping to start putting the kits together this week after she figures out how many will be needed.

As for the supplies Cannan didn't use, Amazon has agreed to donate them.