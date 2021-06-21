Local organization aims to help you while keeping items out of the landfill

TUCSON (KVOA) – Keeping items out of the landfill, that's what one local nonprofit is aiming to do while also taking care of the people who need help at the same time.

Everything in the store was donated by the public and besides a small fundraising section, everything is completely free.

The Free Store started as a local nonprofit two years ago and its owners say recently it has been busier than ever.

You can donate items Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They accept most items that you would want to give to your best friend.

During the week, The Free Store works with case managers and their clients to help figure out what people need.

You, the public, can stop by for clothing on Thursdays. On Saturdays, the public can shop the entire store.

"It's like a holistic approach, it's about recycling, repurposing, reusing, being kind to the planet," said store manager Deborah Mitchell. "This is where we live so let's be gentle with it and be gentle with each other. So, be gentle with each other by giving us things that we can give to other people and be gentle to the planet by not trashing things."

As a reminder, one man's trash is another man's treasure. If you know someone who could benefit from the organization, please spread the word.

For more information on The Free Store, click here.