Funds still available for those needing rental assistance

TUCSON (KVOA) - The eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of June, but many people are still dealing with financial hardship.

As of now, it does not look like the moratorium will be extended. However, there are still options for people who need protection that can benefit both tenants and landlords.

Applicants can apply for rental assistance covering 15 months back and three months forward through the Tucson and Pima County Eviction Prevention/Rental Assistance and Utility Relief Program.

To expedite the process, 65 people are working on the thousands of cases that have already been submitted in Pima County.

"If you're a landlord or a tenant, get together and contact the city, contact the county," said Tucson Ward 6 councilman Steve Kozachik. "Because those dollars are waiting to get allocated."

He adds that he fears people will run out of time before the program runs out of money.

While funding is available, Pima County Supervisor Matt Heinz says that another moratorium extension would help as they try to process the thousands of applications.

"There are protections in place to accelerate rental assistance to those who are most urgently in need," said Heinz. "Ones facing immediate eviction will be able to get their cases reviewed and processed in an expedited fashion."

Applying does not guarantee funding, but with the moratorium set to end in just over a week the sooner you apply, the better.

Nearly 2,000 have been submitted for payment and over $14 million has been given out to successful applicants.

Currently, the backlog of applicants, which is over 5,000 cases, is taking about two to three months for approval.

"The reality is we have enough funds, we think, to make the community whole. We just need time," said Bonnie Bazata, program manager for Ending Poverty Now Pima County. "It just takes time to be able to have the safeguards, make sure that we're getting the money where it needs to go."

The assistance program has been putting out $1 million a week to successful applicants.

With the moratorium ending in just over a week, tenants and landlords are encouraged to work through this together.

