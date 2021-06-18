Study suggests that nearly one-quarter of COVID-19 patients have a post-COVID condition

A large new study suggests that roughly a quarter of COVID-19 patients have long-lasting symptoms.

Researchers with Fair Health looked at healthcare claims data involving nearly 2 million COVID-19 patients.

They found that 23.2% had at least one post-COVID condition more than 30 days after their initial diagnosis.

The most common symptoms were pain, breathing difficulties, high cholesterol, fatigue, and high blood pressure.

Those who were hospitalized were more likely to experience post-COVID conditions.

Also, the odds of dying were 46 times higher among those who were hospitalized and discharged compared to those who were not hospitalized.