New poll sheds light on COVID vaccine hesitancy in the country

A large new poll from the African American Research Collaborative and the Commonwealth Fund is shedding light on COVID vaccine hesitancy in the country.

Over 12,000 Americans were surveyed, and 37% said they were reluctant to get vaccinated.

Vaccine hesitancy was similar across most racial and ethnic groups but was the lowest among Asian-American Pacific Islanders.

Two-thirds of the respondents reported more than one barrier to getting a shot, like being too busy, or not knowing how to do so.

And when it comes to the biggest concerns, 40% cited the link between Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and blood clots.

According to the CDC, nearly 146.5 million people, or 44% of the total U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated.