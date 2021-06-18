Need somewhere to beat the heat? ‘Cooling Centers’ remain open in Tucson.

TUCSON (KVOA) – It's safe to say that this heat is no joke… and cooling centers have been opened all across the city of Tucson to keep you and the most vulnerable safe.

The Salvation Army is just one of the many places welcoming you with open arms if temperatures are above 102 degrees.

"Operation Chill Out" is the program that the Salvation Army activates, if needed, every day up until August 31. They open their doors from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and provide you with:

air conditioning

showers

lunch, dinner, or snacks

laundry

daily movies

clothing

meetings with case managers

agency referral info

services from El Rio Health on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The City of Tucson also has a cooling center in each ward. Those are open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. up until Friday and then will reopen any day that is expected to be over 110 degrees. Information on those can be found here.

If you're looking to help, the Salvation Army is in need of donations such as

⦁ Bottled Water

⦁ Personal Hygiene items

⦁ Sunblock Lotions

⦁ Summer Clothes

⦁ Sunglasses – new and used

⦁ Flip Flops

⦁ Umbrellas

⦁ Lip balm

They can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

⦁ Hospitality House, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week.

⦁ All Nations Community Center, 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.,

⦁ South Community Center, 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week from June 3 to August 31.

Naughton’s Plumbing at 6062 E Speedway, Monday through Friday, 520-293-2220, 7 AM to 5 PM.

Pima County says that nearly 800 people in Arizona are admitted to hospitals because of heat-related illnesses each year. And, each year 30 to 50 Arizonans die from heat-related illness.

The following Salvation Army locations are opened when "Operation Chill Out" is activated:

⦁ Salvation Army Hospitality House: 1002 N Main Ave. Tucson, AZ 85705, 520-622-5411

⦁ Salvation Army South Community Center: 1625 S 3rd Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713, 520-620-1076

For more information about the Salvation Army and "Operation Chill Out", click here.