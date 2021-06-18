Japan’s top adviser on coronavirus response recommends no spectators for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

Japan's top adviser to the government on Coronavirus response recommended having no spectators for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

He presented to the government and the games organizers a set of recommendations and COVID-19 risk assessment he and other experts have compiled for the sporting event.

The document says holding competitions without spectators is desirable in minimizing infection risks at venues.

But, if stakeholders decide to have spectators, the experts suggest placing stricter attendance caps than the current government standard.

They also said spectators should be limited to local residents to prevent people from crossing prefectures and they urged officials to exclude spectators if there are signs of surges in the spread of infection.