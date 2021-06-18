Japan eases state of emergency ahead of Olympics

Japan announced it will ease the state of emergency in nine prefectures, including Tokyo, ahead of the summer Olympics.

Japan is keeping some measures, such as limiting spectator numbers at big events.

The state of emergency had been set to expire on Sunday, June 20.

Media reported that the government was considering allowing up to 10,000 spectators in stadiums during the games.

This was in line with a plan endorsed by health experts on Wednesday, June 16 for events.

Polls have shown most Japanese remain wary about the possibility that the games will spread Coronavirus infections.

Especially as vaccination rates are still lower than in other wealthy countries.