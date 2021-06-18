Increase of bad reactions to alcohol-based hand sanitizers

Hand sanitizers have become a staple in households and businesses, during the pandemic.

But, the FDA is now warning that vapors from these products, can have side effects.

The agency says it has received increasing reports of reactions following application of alcohol-based hand sanitizers to the skin.

The symptoms include headaches, nausea, and dizziness.

The FDA says these reactions are likely due to the sanitizer's vapors or exposure in enclosed spaces with poor air circulation.

While most people experienced minor effects, the FDA says some required medical treatment.

Consumers are urged to use the products in a well-ventilated area or open up a window to improve ventilation until the sanitizer is dry and the vapors have cleared.

The FDA also advises consumers to make sure hands are completely dry and the vapors have cleared, before doing any activities that involve heat, sparks, or open flames.