City of Tucson wins water conservation award

TUCSON (KVOA) - The City of Tucson has won the Wyland National Mayor's challenge for water conservation.

This award is for cities with populations between 300,000 and just under 600,000.

In April, Mayor Regina Romero called on Tucson to pledge to conserve water and other resources.

The city said it was one of five cities in the nation with the highest percentage of pledges.

Organizers said people living in winning cities will be entered into a drawing for thousands of dollars in water-saving or eco-friendly prizes.