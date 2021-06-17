Tucson Medical Center sees influx of Valley fever cases

TUCSON (KVOA) – It's no secret we are in a drought and the dryness is now causing an influx of Valley fever cases.

It's pretty common in the Grand Canyon State but Valley fever cases are on the rise.

"It's unrelated to the pandemic thankfully but very related to the environment, the winds we've been having," said Dr. Sean Elliott of Tucson Medical Center Healthcare. "Hot dry dust is one of our exposure risks."

Exposure risks to Valley fever.

The Arizona Department of Health Services says that statewide cases jumped 38.5% from 2018 to 2019.

This year, TMC has seen an increase in cases in both adults and children. Dr. Elliott says that most people don't need treatment for Valley fever but 5 to 10% of patients do need to be treated for fungus.

"We usually treat for six to nine months. Some patients with very severe Valley fever are treated for the rest of their life."

Hospitals such as TMC aren't the only type of place that treats and sees Valley fever, but dogs and other animals get it too.

"It's actually one of my favorite things to diagnose because it's so fixable," said Dr. Helena Wayt, a veterinarian at Pima Animal Care Center.

Important things to look out for in humans are cough, chest pain, etc...

In dogs, limping is a sign.

"Let your dog be your dog. If they want to run around and dig holes, let them do that," Wayt added.

"The best way to avoid Valley fever would be to avoid breathing in Arizona. Unrealistic! So, it's a very common infection, unfortunately," Elliott said.

Dr. Elliott also went on to say that you should try to avoid high areas of dust and that about 80% of Valley fever cases are asymptomatic.

For more information on Valley fever from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.