PACC at critical capacity, needs fosters and adopters

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center is desperately in need of fosters and adopters.

PACC has 764 dogs looking for a home and said the last time it had this many animals was before the pandemic.

The shelter is taking in 75 to 100 animals daily, mostly strays.

June 17, 2021

"We don't know have any kennels. We are trying to figure out what we are going to do because there's a situation where we're going to be taking in 30 to 40 dogs that won't be available immediately for foster or adoption and they won't be for a while," said Nikki Reck, Public Information Officer for PACC.

Reck said the shelter is also taking in about 40 dogs in another case, causing the shortage in kennels.

Reck said even if people could foster for two weeks it would help them make room for all of the dogs.

PACC pays for food and supplies, fosters just need to provide a home and affection.

Adoption fees for pets four months and up have been waived.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.