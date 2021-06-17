One dead after shooting on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after Operations Divisions South was notified of a shooting on Tucson's west side Thursday morning.

According to Tucson Police, 41-year-old Cedric Anthony Peete was found at the scene with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the 1300 block of South Copias Way.

First aid was administered to the victim until Tucson Fire arrived, however, Peete, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit were contacted and began an investigation.

Witnesses report that an unknown person arrived at the home at which the incident occurred.

There are no suspects in custody at the moment, however, according to detectives this was not a "random act."

Details are limited and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

