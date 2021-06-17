Olympics penalty “playbook” out and a big push for shots

Olympic organizers have unveiled the newest edition of the "Tokyo 2020 Playbook" and Japan's effort to get it's population vaccinated.

Olympians could face a range of punishments that go from a fine to temporary or even permanent exclusion from the games. They can also get kicked out of the country if they do not adhere to the guidelines.

Athletes entering Japan must agree to download several apps, maintain social distancing, stay off public transportation and stay away from tourist spots.

In an effort to speed up vaccinations before the start of the Olympics next month Japanese companies are now joining the government to help speed up the process.

The head of energy and hi-tech giant "Softbank", Masayoshi Son, visited a vaccination center in one of his companies on Tuesday. Son said "Wework," an office sharing company, plans to set up 15 vaccination centers to get 250,000 people vaccinated.

Other major Japanese firms like Sony, Panasonic, and Fujitsu are doing the same.

Japan's vaccine rollout has been the slowest among developed countries with only about five percent of the population has been vaccinated. The government says it wants to have everyone in the country vaccinated by the end of july.

One of the big issues the country says it is facing is that many of Japans young people are hesitant to get the vaccine.