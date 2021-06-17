N4T Investigators: Suspect charged in teacher’s murder was on pretrial release

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson teen now facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of a local high school teacher has been in major trouble with the law before.

The suspect arrested in connection with the murder of 30-year-old David Scott Anderson is now in the Pima County Jail.

But the News 4 Tucson investigators have learned, the accused 18-year-old had been released from jail less than three months ​before Anderson’s killing, after being accused of multiple violent crimes last year.

For Anderson's mother, Diana Garaventa, her son's murder in near East Waverly Street and North Fremont Avenue back on May 1 has been almost too much to bear.

“I want him back. No mother should have to come to take her son home this way. It shouldn't happen,” Garaventa cried.

A few days after Anderson's murder, Tucson Police arrested 18-year-old Maurice Diaz-Casales.

According to investigators, he was the driver of the car seen in the area the day of the killing, and detectives say other physical evidence also tied him to the crime.

Turns out, this was not his first contact with law enforcement, according to court records.

Diaz-Casales was indicted last year on dozens of felony charges including multiple counts of armed robbery, burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Following last year's alleged crime spree, investigators say Diaz-Casales was captured in New Mexico and brought back to Tucson, where his bond was set at $100,000.

Then on February 5, his lawyer asked a Superior Court Judge to release him from jail into the custody of Pretrial Services Enhanced Supervision. The judge did so over opposition from the Pima County Attorney's Office.

Anderson's mother learned of the release days after her son was murdered, following Diaz-Casales’ arrest..

“I'm just very upset that happened, that person was on the street,” Garaventa told the News 4 Tucson Investigators. “Obviously if it was a felony-based crime that he had already committed, if in fact he did, he should have been behind bars,” she added.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators wanted to know how Pretrial Services decides what to recommend when it comes to releasing people who are charged with violent crimes.

Domingo Corona, the director of Pretrial Services declined our request for an on-camera interview, and instead sent us this statement:

"Pretrial Services is a Superior Court division responsible for providing information and assessments to the court for the purpose of determining bail conditions. Assessments submitted to the court include legally relevant information such as a defendant's criminal history, community ties, and employment. Pretrial Services also utilizes a data-informed risk assessment tool to help develop its recommendations. Judges who set bail conditions also receive information and recommendations from the prosecutor, defense attorney, and law enforcement. The purpose of bail, whether financial or non-financial conditions are set, is to help assure the defendant's appearance at future hearings."

Meanwhile, Anderson's mother is pleading for justice for her son.

“It's unbelievable to me. I still can't believe my son is not going to walk through the door and give me a hug,” Garaventa told the News 4 Tucson Investigators.

Diaz-Casales is now being held on a $1.1M bond, and is due in court again later this month. He declined our request for an interview.