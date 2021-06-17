BBB Warning: Sneakfoot.com doesn’t deliver products, consumers say

BBB Warning: Sneakfoot.com doesn’t deliver products, consumers sayNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning on Sneakfoot, a website that advertises as an "independent reseller" of name-brand products ranging from shoes to apparel.
BBB has received over 7,000 inquiries and more than 450 consumer complaints from across the United States and Canada that allege customers have made purchases from the company but have not received their merchandise or refund. The vast majority of complaints are from California, New York, Florida, Virginia, Texas, Washington, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Almost every state has a customer impacted, it said.
BBB files indicate that this business has a pattern of complaints. The company claims to be located in Glen Allen, Virginia; however, BBB investigators have found the location is a shipping store with a P.O. Box. The website claims to be registered in Canada with European headquarters in Ireland.
One complainant reported to BBB, “I ordered a pair of shoes a couple [of] months ago but I haven't received them and they don't respond to my emails anymore asking for a refund on my order.”
Another consumer reported, “I’ve emailed, texting; tried calling and DMing this company. I reached out multiple times. This company is a SCAM! They need to refund my money and take their website down. It’s been a month and they never responded or anything.”
"The internet is a two-edged sword: Great to communicate and learn, and great to swindle and cheat. You must research, research, research, especially if you've been approached unsolicited," said Barry N. Moore, President, and CEO of the BBB serving Central Virginia. "Failure to do so too often ends up in being scammed," Moore added.
How can consumers be certain the websites where you shop are legitimate?
When shopping online, BBB reminds consumers:
- Be a savvy shopper. When shopping online, be sure to take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.
- Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer free or very low prices on hard-to-find items. There may be hidden costs, or your purchase may sign you up for a monthly charge. Look for and read the fine print.
- Shop with a credit card. In case of a fraudulent transaction, a credit card provides additional protections; it’s easier to dispute charges that you didn’t approve or to get your money back if there is a problem. Debit cards, prepaid cards, or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card.
- Keep documentation of your order. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records.
- Check the company's profile on BBB.org. Look to see if they have a pattern of complaints or negative reviews.