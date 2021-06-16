UArizona offers new health science undergraduate degree

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona created a new degree to better prepare students for health care careers.

The demand for trained professionals in the health care field is rising, especially after the pandemic.

That is why the new Bachelor of Science degree in the medicine program could not have come at a better time.

The College of Medicine will offer this new program.

They hope it allows students to get a better understanding of what medicine is through more hands-on experiences. They also hope this program helps students get a better idea of what they would like to pursue in the medical field.

Dr. Todd Vanderah is the Head of the Department of Pharmacology in the College of Medicine.

He is excited about one of the new courses being developed where students will get to learn about 10 different health care professions straight from various health care professionals.

"They will approach each one of those clinical cases as a different type of medical care worker, or healthcare worker so yes a physician, but also a nurse also a pharmacist, also an occupational therapist, a social worker," said Vanderah. "There's a lot of reality that sort of hits when you practice medicine. I just want the students to all be prepared. But, it's great so that they can have practice, to see what it was like to approach it from all the different types of disciplines."

The four-year undergraduate program will have four areas of emphasis: medical technology, basic medical sciences, medicine and society, and integrative and practice-focused medicine.

"My overall hope is that we provide something that students really, really like," said Vanderah. "We want to give something that will be another option for students to say 'hey I want to try some of this or look at it.' I hope that it helps with student's decisions as far as career."

The Bachelor of Science in Medicine degree will be available as a major beginning in the Fall of 2021.