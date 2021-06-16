Skip to Content

Third largest diamond found in Botswana

BOTSWANA, Africa (CNN) - This gem would literally weigh you down! A recently discovered diamond in Botswana, Africa is believed to be the third-largest in the world!

The stone is 1,098 carats!

Botswana's president recently got a look at the beautiful stone. He praised the company, Debswana, that unearthed it at a mine on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company's history.

Proceeds from the diamond will be used to advance national development in the country.

CNN

