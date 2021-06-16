IRS presents tool to help low-income families register for monthly Child Tax Credit payments

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service presented an online Non-filer Sign-up tool designed to help eligible families who don’t normally file tax returns register for the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit payments, scheduled to begin July 15.

According to an IRS news release, the tool is for people who did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2020 and who did not use the IRS Non-filers tool last year to register for Economic Impact Payments.

The tool will allow them to provide required information about themselves, their qualifying children age 17 and under, their other dependents, and their direct deposit bank information so the IRS can quickly and easily deposit the payments directly into their checking or savings account.

However, the IRS siad eligible families who already filed or plan to file 2019 or 2020 income tax returns should not use this tool.

Once the IRS processes their 2019 or 2020 tax return, the information will be used to determine eligibility and issue advance payments.

Families who want to claim other tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- and moderate-income families, also should not use this tool and instead file a regular tax return. The IRS said that for them, the fastest and easiest way to file a return is the Free File system, which is only available on IRS.gov.