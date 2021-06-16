Extra dose of COVID-19 vaccines might give some organ transplant recipients a needed boost in protection

A small study suggests that a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine may give organ transplant recipients a boost in protection.

Researchers from Johns Hopkins University studied 30 organ transplant recipients, all of whom had been vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

The vast majority had no antibodies following vaccination and six patients had only low levels.

However, a third of those who had no antibodies to begin with, had an increase in their antibody levels after getting a booster shot.

All of those who started with minimal antibodies also experienced an increase following the third dose.

Experts say there is concern that organ transplant recipients may not develop robust responses to the vaccines, because they must take immune-suppressing medications.