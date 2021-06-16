Ducey stops by Nogales for ribbon-cutting ceremony of new cooling facility

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey along with local leaders held a ribbon-cutting for a new cooling facility located in Nogales.

The St. James cooler facility has a 60,000 square feet refrigerator. Currently, it is mostly storing grapes before they make it to their final destination.

"Last year, we saw numerous challenges for trade and commerce," the governor said. "Arizona's total exports were down by over 20 percent and our exports to Mexico were down over 14 percent and yet despite all our setbacks Mexico is still Arizona's number one trading partner."

We’re live from Nogales at Chamberlain Distributing. Governor @dougducey is here to talk about the grand opening of this cooler facility and how it’s creating jobs. pic.twitter.com/idgix9pqkQ — Denelle Confair (@DenelleConfair) June 16, 2021

Jaime Chamberlain, the owner of the new facility, says on average they store around 70,000 packages and send out about 30 loads of product a day.

"We saw the necessity for new facilities and new refrigerated facilities we saw the growth in Mexican agriculture," Chamberlain said. "I started on April 10 and we received 36 loads of product which is about 72 to 75,000 packages in that first day. So it was a really big day and we've been averaging about 30 loads a day since then."

Even as trade ramps up from the past year, many local small businesses along the border are still hurting.

"We've been vocal that for non-essential travel that the border should be re-opened," Ducey said.