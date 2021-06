Slurpee fans look forward to July 11th each year, that's free Slurpee day at 7-Eleven!

To avoid overcrowding around Slurpee machines, the convenience store chain is offering a free frozen treat to enjoy any time in July.

The deal will be redeemable through the 7-rewards loyalty program.

Just download the app, and you'll get a mobile coupon for a free Slurpee anytime in July.