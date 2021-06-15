Support from the G-7 for the Olympics and penalties for not following the rules

Despite the many topics world leaders have discussed at the Group Of Seven Summit in England, leaders took time out to proclaim there support for moving forward with the Summer Olympics in Japan. And penalties for people involved the Olympics who violate covid protocols during the games have been announced.

Japan's Prime Minister, Yoshihide Suga, has won the support from the other leaders of the G-7 for his country hosting the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo this summer. Speaking after talks in England on Sunday), Suga told reporters he had explained how "thorough infection control" would be in place to safeguard the games.

In a communique following their summit, the G-7 leaders reiterated their support for holding the Olympics in a safe and secure manner "as a symbol of global unity in overcoming covid-19".

Japan's prime minister said he had been "reassured" by this support and promised to renew his determination "to properly open" the games and make them a success.

Sources close to the games have now revealed that Olympic related staff and Olympians may have to pay a penalty and have their credentials stripped if they break "playbook" rules during the Tokyo games. Athletes and staff entering Japan for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics must hand in an activity plan in advance, which they will be required to follow strictly.

If they visit tourist spots, entertainment areas or places not mentioned in the plan, athletes may be disqualified from the games. The same measures will be applied if they refuse to wear masks or take Covid-19 tests. The Tokyo Olympic Minister also said athletes and Olympic related staff will be monitored at their accommodations during their stay in Japan.