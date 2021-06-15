New York celebrates after hitting vaccination milestone

NEW YORK (NBC) - New York State has hit a milestone with having 70 percent of its population receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With that, a celebration among those in New York State has the night sky lit up.

Fireworks displays were launched at ten sites statewide to honor essential workers according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The governor said all New Yorkers will be able to enjoy them, saying, "Literally, they're going to be displayed all across the state."

In addition, landmarks across the state are lit blue and gold Tuesday night.

Cuomo also eliminated state-mandated COVID restrictions Tuesday due to the milestone.