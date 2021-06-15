Keeping those most vulnerable safe from record heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - This record heat can be very dangerous. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, in 2020 they recorded more than 300 heat-caused deaths. Those numbers up more than double since 2010.

"We had the old record of 110 degrees that was literally shattered by 5 degrees and that record is 125-years-old," Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode said. "So that tells you something. It's been over a century since we've seen temperatures this hot."

With scorching temperatures, comes high risks for those most vulnerable.

Here in Tucson, cooling stations have already been set up for those that need to get out of the heat.

COOLING STATIONS 💦🚉 An excessive heat watch will be in effect for much of the next week as temps are expected to rise as high as 112 degrees 🔥 Please keep these cooling stations in mind and spread the word #coolingstation #excessiveheat #tucsonsummer pic.twitter.com/agcAxRz7KH — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 10, 2021

For those who still have to be outside to work, they're taking every precaution.

"I wear white t-shirts, the guys wear long sleeve shirts to protect themselves," Rafael Tovar with Rafael Tovar Roofing said.

Aside from clothing and sunscreen, it's important to be mindful of how much water you're drinking.

"If you must be outdoors, obviously wear those light fitted clothing, those cottons, and stay hydrated," Brode said. "That's probably the most important tip. We like to say for every hour drink two liters of water.

Also, know the signs of heat exhaustion. If you have a headache or feel sick or thirsty, it's time to get out of the sun and drink plenty of water. If you start to feel disoriented or get a rapid pulse, call 9-11 immediately, you could have heat stroke.