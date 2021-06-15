Biden, Putin to meet for summit in Switzerland

(CNN) - President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet for a summit in Geneva, Switzerland on Wednesday.

The U.S. Russia talks will take place at a lakeside villa.

According to a U.S. official, the talks are expected last at least five hours.

The two leaders are not planning to share any meals together, and they will not hold a joint news conference.

Instead, Presidents Biden and Putin will hold solo press conferences after the summit.