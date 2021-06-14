New Jersey’s world’s tallest single rail coaster opens

NEW JERSEY (CNN) - Buckle up, thrill-seekers. Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey calls it the world's tallest, fastest, and longest single rail roller coaster.

The Jersey Devil Coaster opened to the public on Sunday.

It is 13 stories tall, with a max speed of 58 miles per hour, with more than three thousand feet of track.

The first drop is 130-feet.

Unlike most coasters where you share the ride side-by-side, in this coaster, people are seated low and in single file.

Each train holds 12 passengers.

It holds its distinctions as a single-rail coaster, but it's dwarfed by the world's tallest coaster overall, which is at the same amusement park.

Kingda Ka is 456-feet tall with a top speed of 128 miles per hour.