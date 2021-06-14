DOJ: Tucson man gets 8.5 years in prison for assault with intent to commit kidnapping

TUCSON (KVOA) – According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), a Tucson man was sentenced to prison last week after he pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit kidnapping.

According to a DOJ news release, Marvin Lee Enos was sentenced by U.S. District Judge to 102 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

On April 2, 2018, Marvin Lee Enos assaulted the victim by punching the victim in the head and stomach areas. The DOJ said that Enos did this while physically moving the victim from one area of his house into another and while preventing the victim from leaving the house.

According to the DOJ, Enos is an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.