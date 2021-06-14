Cicada Pizza: Ohio restaurant tests out ‘Spicy Thai Cicada Pie’

DAYTON, Ohio (NBC News) - The cicada saga continues with an Ohio restaurant's latest creation - a cicada pizza.

"The Pizza Bandit" in Dayton, Ohio posted these pictures to social media Sunday, showing off its new "Spicy Thai Cicada Pie."

The 18-inch hand-tossed pizza features cheese, veggies, a spicy Thai sauce and yep, you guessed it, cicadas!

The restaurant said the insects were locally foraged before being blanched and sauteed. It also baked the bugs' wings into the crust!

But don't get too excited because this peculiar pizza is not for sale.

The "Pizza Bandit" said it's currently working with the local health department to determine if it can legally sell the pie to its patrons.