TPD arrest homicide suspect in connection to February shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that they have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide that took place on February 21st on W. Silverlake Road.

41-year-old Roy Leo Javier Rios was arrested and has been charged with 1st Degree Murder, Aggravated Assauly, and Kidnapping.

TPD found the victim, 37-year-old Javier Alonzo Monge with obvious gunshot trauma once they arrived on the scene. Monge was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after.

TPD Detectives have determined that the shooting took place after an argument broke out between a group of individuals that knew each other.

The investigation is still ongoing.