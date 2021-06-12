Suspect turns himself in after homicide on Southside

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed that the suspect in the shooting that left one man dead at a Circle K on W. Valencia Road on Friday afternoon has turned himself in to authorities.

26-year-old Lazaro Enrique Villa called 911 to turn himself in, and was taken into custody and has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

50-year-old Jaime Tadeo-Avila has been confirmed as the shooting victim. TPD confirm that the shooting started after Villa and Tadeo-Avila almost got into a collision in the Circle K parking lot, which led to Villa firing multiple shots at Tadeo-Avila's car. Tadeo-Avila's son was in the car and sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.