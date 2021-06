TUCSON (KVOA) - The Golder Ranch Fire Department has confirmed that they were called to rescue a hiker who had only been on the trail for 30 minutes.

We rescued a hiker who was on trail for only 30 minutes! There is no good reason to be on the trails this next week or so. Excessive heat warnings in effect. Keep yourself (and the rescuers) safe and find some inside stuff to do! #HeatKills #CommunityFirst — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) June 12, 2021

Temperatures across Southern Arizona will be above 100 degrees throughout the weekend. If you can stay inside it is advised.